Officials, local law enforcement react to loss of Gwinnett officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The state is reacting after a law enforcement officer lost his life and another one was seriously wounded in a shooting at a Gwinnett County hotel.

Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, died and Master Police Officer David Reed was wounded in the shooting.

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said of the shooting:

Our hearts are with the families of Officer Pradeep Tamang and with MPO David Reed, their loved ones and the entire Gwinnett County Police Department during this incredibly difficult time. We honor the service and sacrifice of those who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community. We are deeply grateful for their continued dedication, and we stand united with our officers, their families and all of you as we navigate this challenging time together. — Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson

Those offering their condolences include Gov. Brian Kemp.

In a statement on social media, he said:

Today, we join the Gwinnett County Police Department in mourning the loss of a brave officer and are praying for the swift recovery of another. This is the latest reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis, and we are grateful for every one that puts themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Sen. Raphael Warnock also extended his sympathies:

Heartbroken at the news that Gwinnett County Police Officer Pradeep Tamang was killed in the line of duty. I’m thinking of and praying for Officer Tamang’s family and the swift recovery of Cpl. David Reed. — Sen. Raphael Warnock

Several metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies extended their sympathies to Gwinnett County Police Department.

The Henry County Police Department said it “stands with our brothers and sisters at the Gwinnett County Police Department as they mourn the tragic loss of one of their own and support another officer injured in the line of duty. ... We honor the service and sacrifice of these officers and remain united with you in grief, strength, and support.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post, “Sheriff Freeman and the men and women of the FCSO send our deepest sympathies to our neighbors, the Gwinnett County Police Department. ... These officers arrived for duty today like all of us do, to protect their community. A cowardly criminal tried to shatter that duty. These heroes stood in the breach to keep others safe.”

If you would like to make a donation to support the officers and their families, the official and only authorized fund is being handled through the Gwinnett County Police Foundation. To donate visit the foundation’s page and select “LINE-OF-DUTY SUPPORT FUND,” this will direct you to the Zeffy Line-of-Duty Support Fund.

For additional information about donations, contact the Gwinnett County Police Foundation at bramroop@gwinnettpolicefoundation.org or 678.427.4957.

