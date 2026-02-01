Bitter cold, gusty wind keep metro Atlanta area below freezing

ATLANTA — An extreme cold warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. in the metro area as bitter cold and wind chill keep temperatures below freezing.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says winds of up to 35 mph will cause wind chills in the single digits and even colder down to negatives Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will hover near freezing, but even where it warms above freezing, it’ll only be for a few hours.

Kramlich says pipes will likely remain frozen until Monday afternoon.

The below freezing temperatures will gradually warm up over the next few days and rain will return to the metro area by the middle of the week.

