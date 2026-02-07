‘He loved being a police officer’: Fallen Gwinnett officer laid to rest a week after being shot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement from across North Georgia turned out Saturday morning to honor a Gwinnett County police officer killed in the line of duty a week ago.

Officer Pradeep Tamang was shot and killed while investigating a fraud complaint.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was among the people there for the service on Saturday morning, which was a moving tribute to a short but well-lived life.

Tamang was only 25 years old, but he already had a bachelor’s degree in national security and a Master of Arts in political science.

Lt. Collin McClendon said he had the smarts and the passion to make him an exemplary officer.

RELATED STORIES:

“He loved what he was doing. He loved being a police officer. His life led up to it. He was purpose-driven,” McClendon said.

Tamang graduated from the Gwinnett County Police Academy last May. He had plans to pursue a PhD and join the military, and maybe a career in politics.

Sgt. Michael Pitts marveled at Tamang’s ingenuity.

“Officer Tamang was highly intelligent and was always thinking outside the box. He was also tech savvy and told me how he built computers on the side as well,” Pitts said.

But he was doing the job he loved when he was shot and killed while answering a fraud complaint.

His fellow officer, Master Officer David Reed, was critically injured. Tamang immigrated from Nepal in 2008, and everyone says he was excited about getting married.

His fiancée took the podium.

“He came into my life and made it so much better,” she said.

After the service, the procession traveled to the Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Simonton Road, just off Grayson Highway.

People from the community lined the route to show their gratitude and pay respects to the young officer.

©2026 Cox Media Group