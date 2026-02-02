Slain Gwinnett officer remembered for ‘gentle spirit;’ suspect’s long criminal history emerges

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A day after a gunman killed one Gwinnett County Police officer and critically injured another, new details are emerging about the responding officers and the suspect’s lengthy criminal history.

Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, and Master Police Officer David Reed were investigating a fraud complaint at the Holiday Inn Express near Stone Mountain on Sunday morning when 35-year-old Kevin Andrews allegedly opened fire without warning, according to police.

Tamang, who came to America from Nepal 10 years ago and had been with the department less than a year, died at the hospital. He leaves behind a fiancée.

“He was one who just had a smile, kind of a gentle spirit,” said Stephen Fountain, lead pastor at First Baptist Buford where Tamang worked security on Sundays.

Reed, a Marine Corps and National Guard veteran, was also shot but returned fire and injured Andrews. Reed remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Neighbor Nell Barrett says she is heartbroken over Tamang’s death and praying for her neighbor Reed’s recovery, saying he never hesitated to help.

“One day when my husband fainted in the garage and I couldn’t get him up, I sought David’s help and he got him up right away and got him into the house,” she said.

DeKalb County Jail records reveal Andrews, who was in a wheelchair during the shooting, has been arrested 22 times since 2009, starting with allegedly bringing a gun to high school.

He faces three pending DeKalb County cases including trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine. Judges granted bond in all three cases over prosecutors’ objections before Andrews missed an April 2024 court appearance, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

A 2022 indictment charged Andrews with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting at a woman.

Meanwhile, Pastor Fountain says the focus now must be on honoring the officers and supporting their families.

“We’re thankful for those guys,” he said. “We love them and appreciate them, and we’re just being thankful for the sacrifice they make and their willingness to step in harm’s way.”

Donations to support the officers’ families can be made at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/line-of-duty-support-fund

