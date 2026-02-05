Police say deadly shooting has been difficult for investigators who had to watch it

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is scheduled to host a prayer vigil in honor of the two officers shot over the weekend.

Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang was killed and Master Police Officer David Reed was seriously injured.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Cross Pointe Church in Duluth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re grateful for his sacrifice,” Lydia Griffin told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. “While we hurt, we don’t hurt the same way his family does.”

She wrote that in a note and left it at a memorial outside police headquarters Wednesday night.

It’s the same spot where police held a news conference to provide an update on Officer Reed’s condition.

“He’s awake, and he’s in good spirits,” said Corporal Angela Carter.

The shooting happened on Sunday when Tamang and Reed showed up at a local hotel to investigate reports of fraud. Police said Kevin Andrews, 35, invited them into a room, got a gun and shot them.

“Emotions are mixed,” said Corporal Carter. “It goes back and forth between very sad, shocked and angry.”

RELATED STORIES:

She said some coworkers had to hear efforts to save the officers over the radio. Some had to watch it live-streamed through body cameras.

“There was a lot of people that watched a lot of this in real time. This is a hard situation. We’re handling it the best we can,” said Carter.

Andrews has a long history of violence. He’s been wanted for nearly two years for failure to appear in court in connection to theft case in DeKalb County.

People who stopped to grieve Wednesday said the positive on the surviving officer provides some relief, but they’re worried about the surviving officer.

“My heart goes out to him, too, because he’s going to relive this every day,” said Griffin.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group