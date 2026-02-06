Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Gwinnett County police officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags to fly at half-staff for Gwinnett County Officer Pradeep Tamang, who died in the line of duty on Sunday.

Tamang and Officer David Reed responded to a Holiday Inn Express about a fraud case. When they went to speak with the suspect, police say the man opened fire and shot both Tamang and Reed. Tamang died at the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kemp’s executive order states that all flags at the State Capitol and county buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, the day of Tamang’s memorial service.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says Tamang’s celebration of life will start at 10 a.m. at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville.

After the service, there will be a procession to the Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Simonton Road. Community members can pay their respects and line up along the procession route.

RELATED STORIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group