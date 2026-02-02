Community pays their respects to slain Gwinnett County officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A community response is taking shape tonight following Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Stone Mountain.

Officer Pradeep Tamang was shot and killed at a hotel on Sunday.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was outside Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters on Monday as cars quietly pulled in and people stepped out carrying cards and flowers.

Some paused to pray and others stood in silence. All were there to show support for a department and a community grieving a profound loss.

Supporter Connor Abruzzino arrived with his 4-year-old daughter to pay his respects.

“They don’t ask for anything from us,” Abruzzino said. “They put on a badge every day, taking care of everyone and protecting us when we need it most, so it’s important that we show up and give them our support.”

Gwinnett County resident Kataki Patel shared similar sentiments as she laid a bouquet of flowers on a patrol vehicle.

“First responders put their lives on the line every day,” Patel said. “It’s heartbreaking to see something like this happen.”

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure described Sunday’s shooting at the Holiday Inn Express in Stone Mountain as an unprovoked attack. Tamang was killed and Master Police Officer David Reed remains hospitalized.

Police say the two officers were responding to a forgery call when they were shot by the suspect, Kevin Andrews.

Andrews is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

