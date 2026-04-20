Sports

NFL Draft 2026: Dates, times, draft order, how to watch on Channel 2

By WSBTV.com News Staff
2026 NFL Draft Special
By WSBTV.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The NFL Draft begins Thursday and Channel 2 Action News is your home for everything draft related.

All seven rounds from Pittsburgh are airing LIVE on Channel 2. Our special coverage begins at 7 p.m. with WSB-TV Sports Zone: NFL Draft Special followed by the NFL Draft first round at 8 p.m.

Here is what to know about the 2026 NFL Draft.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

What days and times are the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET

On Friday, the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday, it starts at noon ET.

What picks do the Atlanta Falcons have?

The Atlanta Falcons do not have any first round picks this year unless they trade up. As of now, the Falcons have the following selections:

  • No. 48 pick in Round 2
  • No. 79 pick in Round 3
  • No. 122 pick in Round 4
  • No. 215 pick in Round 6
  • No. 231 pick in Round 7

ROUND 1 DRAFT ORDER:

  1. Oakland Raiders
  2. New York Jets
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. New York Giants
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Los Angeles Rams
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. New York Jets
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Dallas Cowboys
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Philadelphia Eagles
  24. Cleveland Browns
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. San Francisco 49ers
  28. Houston Texans
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Miami Dolphins
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Seattle Seahawks

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