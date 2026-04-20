NFL Draft 2026: Dates, times, draft order, how to watch on Channel 2

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The NFL Draft begins Thursday and Channel 2 Action News is your home for everything draft related.

All seven rounds from Pittsburgh are airing LIVE on Channel 2. Our special coverage begins at 7 p.m. with WSB-TV Sports Zone: NFL Draft Special followed by the NFL Draft first round at 8 p.m.

Here is what to know about the 2026 NFL Draft.

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What days and times are the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET

On Friday, the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday, it starts at noon ET.

What picks do the Atlanta Falcons have?

The Atlanta Falcons do not have any first round picks this year unless they trade up. As of now, the Falcons have the following selections:

No. 48 pick in Round 2

No. 79 pick in Round 3

No. 122 pick in Round 4

No. 215 pick in Round 6

No. 231 pick in Round 7

ROUND 1 DRAFT ORDER:

Oakland Raiders New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans New York Giants Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs New York Giants Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Jets Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Cleveland Browns Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks

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