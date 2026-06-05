Unlicensed doctor started selling fentanyl at Gwinnett clinic, deputies say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 70-year-old man posed as a licensed doctor and sold fentanyl out of a health clinic near Lilburn, according to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies and DEA agents surrounded the business on Pleasant Hill Road on Wednesday afternoon and arrested Jose Becerra around 1 p.m.

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Investigators say Becerra told people he was a doctor and called himself Dr. Ignacio. They say he recommended treatment to patients and handed out medication for pain, even though he was never a licensed medical professional and held no certifications.

According to the warrants obtained by Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson, Becerra sold white pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Deputies say they also found cocaine and more fentanyl inside the business.

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The clinic on Pleasant Hill Road advertised itself as a health and weight-loss center. State records list Becerra as the CEO of El Centro de Salud y Control de Peso Natural Inc., which has operated at the location since 2009.

Becerra faces four felony charges, including selling a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and practicing medicine without a license.

A judge denied him bond, citing a risk of flight.

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