Police investigating photo taken under stall, but found evidence of a different crime

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police were investigating something unrelated when they came across a secret recording of someone getting out of the shower at a Cobb County aquatic center.

According to a police report, a boy told officers that he saw Jason Livernois put his phone under the bathroom stall at the Mountain View Aquatic Center and the flash went off.

Police say they did not find evidence of that in his phone, but did find a video of someone getting out of the shower in the locker room.

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Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the aquatic center on Thursday and spoke to some of the many families that fill the center this time of year.

“Me and my wife go in there with them. We are always present, make sure to look around for sure,” Wei Huang said.

Investigators say Livernois hid his phone in his bag with the camera facing a shower the victim was in.

They say the camera was rolling the entire time the victim was in the shower and continued recording when the victim opened the shower curtain to step out.

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“That should never ever happen. It’s shocking,” Huang said.

Officers were across the street at the Cobb County police precinct and arrested Livernois shortly after the incident.

“That’s reassuring. We love that they’re nearby that they can catch them right away," Huang said.

Livernois remains in the Cobb County Jail on an eavesdropping-surveillance charge and has been banned from all Cobb County parks.

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