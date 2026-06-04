Man accused of filming someone in shower at Cobb aquatic center

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is being accused of filming someone as they got out of the shower at the Mountain View Aquatic Center.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jason Livernois is being charged with eavesdropping-surveillance.

The warrant says the Livernois placed his phone in his bag so that the camera, which was recording, was aimed at the shower.

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He then proceeded to record as the victim opened the shower curtain and exited nude, the warrant alleges.

Livernois was arrested on May 29.

According to Cobb County jail records, he remains in custody without bond.

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