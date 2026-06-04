New exit lanes open from I-20 West to I-285 leave some drivers confused

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two new lanes opened Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 20 to transition drivers onto north and southbound 285.

The lane exits are about two miles east of the interchange instead of the older exit lanes, which were close to the interchange.

“It’s going to be a huge change for drivers but reduce a lot of headaches and congestion in this area,” said Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman Kyle Collins.

The new exit lanes begin a half-mile east before the Wesley Chapel Road Exit.

The connecting lanes will provide access to the Wesley Chapel interchange as well as I-285 northbound and southbound.

Motorists continuing on to I-285 will travel under Wesley Chapel Road via a braided ramp before arriving at the decision point to access I-285. Motorists traveling northbound will exit via the left lane, and southbound, via the right lane.

Motorists continuing to I-285 southbound will travel on the new flyover bridge ramp over the interchange before merging onto I-285 southbound.

By reducing weaving and sudden braking, the new connecting lane system enhances safety and improves traffic flow. It also replaces the previous loop ramp, which slowed commercial vehicles traveling through the interchange.

GDOT it may take time for some drivers to adjust to the new exit routes.

“You need to go ahead and get it in your brain, that you’re going to have to make that decision point much earlier than you did before, to get to 285 or Wesley Chapel Road,” said Collins.

Many drivers say they will adjust to the change.

“You need to aware and slowdown, two miles before, and be aware of the new exit ramps,” said driver Colin Bailey.

GDOT says locating the new exit two miles before the interchange will reduce traffic congestion around I-285.

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