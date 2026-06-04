College Park opens 180 units of affordable housing for families

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A new home for those looking for a nice, affordable place to rent is now open in College Park.

The city cut the ribbon on 180 units of affordable housing.

College Park leaders said the homes are just the start of revitalizing and boosting growth in the area of Godby Road and Old National Highway.

“This is how we move forward, and families thrive,” Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said.

Inside the one, two and three-bed apartments offer a safe, modern and comfortable home in six buildings.

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Outside, the gated complex has a clubhouse, swimming pool and a playground.

The affordable housing is for families making between 40% and 70% of the area’s median income.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there on Thursday as one potential future resident stopped by to apply for a lease.

“You see lots of availability, but it’s not worth the price. And I’ve been here going on three years and haven’t found anywhere to stay. Period,” Toyus Dockins said.

Tracie Arnold is the councilmember representing the corridor near the airport and calls this a milestone for the city and affordable housing.

“This is now a calling card to let everyone know that hey, the city of College Park is a place to call home,” Dockins said.

Some new renters have already moved in, and it’s in high demand, with about 40% of the apartments already leased.

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