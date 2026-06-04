Atlanta police welcome 2 new K-9s, handlers to department

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says sets of new paws are on patrol with the department.

The department welcomed two new “four-legged officers” and their handlers on Wednesday.

After a rigorous training program, APD said K-9 Kali and Ofc. Watson and K-9 Baki and Ofc. Speller had officially joined the K-9 Unit.

The K-9/officer pairs are “officially ready to hit the streets and serve the City of Atlanta,” APD said.

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