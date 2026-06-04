Blasting for park construction will briefly close metro Atlanta road, more blasting to come

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Expect some blasting at noon and brief road closures as construction continues on Little River Park in Woodstock.

Woodstock Parks and Recreation said a test blast by Precision Blasting will close Trickum Road in front of the park at noon June 5.

The city said the blasting is needed at the base of the hill near the Trickum Road roundabout to build the park entrance road.

The road will be closed five to 10 minutes during the blasting test. Trickum Road will reopen once the “all clear” is given.

The contractor currently plans to blast next week at noon from June 9 to June 12.

The city hopes to open Little River Park by spring of next year.

As Channel 2 Action News reported back in January, Little River Park will feature an extensive trail system along Little River, a lake for fishing and paddling, new playgrounds and dog parks.

Keep track of the progress on the park by visiting the city’s website.

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