Pedestrian bridge delivered for metro Atlanta park under construction

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge that will connect two parts of what will be Woodstock’s largest park was delivered Thursday.

Little River Park is under construction just off of Trickum Road and just south of Little River.

The pedestrian bridge will link the Woodlands Park and Linear Core zones.

Little River Park park will feature an extensive trail system along Little River, a lake for fishing and paddling, new playgrounds and dog parks.

To keep track of the progress on this park, visit the city’s park information page.

