WATCH: Elderly Georgia woman mistakes gas for brakes, causing 7-car pileup, GSP says

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were sent to the hospital after a major crash that started when an elderly driver hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Catoosa County.

They say an 83-year-old woman from Ringgold crashed her silver Ford Explorer into a white Kia Forte, white GMC Sierra and brown Honda CR-V, all of which were stopped at a traffic light.

The GMC crashed into a grey Honda Civic and a pink Lexus IS300. The Explorer also hit the Lexus’ roof while it was overturning. A white Kia Sorento was hit by debris.

Dash camera video from another car sitting at the traffic light captured the crash.

In the video, you can see the Explorer barrel down the lane and smash into the other cars, pushing them into the intersection. Tires can be seen flying in the air.

The drivers of the Explorer, Sierra, CR-V and Sorento were taken to the hospital. The drivers of the Explorer and Sierra remain hospitalized. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

GSP says that while the crash remains under investigation, they believe the driver mistook the accelerator for the brakes.

Charges are pending against her.

