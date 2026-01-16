Nurse at Fulton County Jail smuggled in drugs, had relationship with inmate, records show

ATLANTA — A nurse who worked at the Fulton County Jail is now a resident there after she was found to be having a relationship with an inmate and was smuggling marijuana into the jail.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, Naomi Anthony was arrested on Wednesday as she came into work.

During the investigation into Anthony, it was revealed that a note was found by another nurse saying: “Bring in weed, food put in trash for inmate, sexing in nurse station, McCray Antoine Feti BK# 2407249, Nurse Anthony, pays her $1300 through Cash App.”

The note also talked about an inappropriate relationship between Anthony and inmate Antoine McCray.

TRENDING STORIES:

That’s when investigators started going through the jail’s surveillance cameras, which showed Anthony and another inmate meeting at the nurses’ station, and then the inmate walked out with something concealed under a white covering. The inmate then slid the container under a door for another inmate.

On Jan. 6, the investigator looking into the situation said they got an anonymous tip that Anthony had marijuana in her private parts to avoid detection from the scanners at the jail, and that she also had an iPhone on which she used to communicate with McCray.

When confronted with the allegations, Anthony tried to hide the phone from the investigating lieutenant, but eventually admitted to the relationship with McCray, which she admitted had started in October.

According to jail records, Anthony was charged with obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization. nurses’

©2026 Cox Media Group