Chance for snowfall on 2 nights in parts of Georgia this weekend

Two systems have the potential to produce snow in Georgia this weekend.

The metro Atlanta area will see rain overnight Friday into Saturday, and that will change into some light snow in the north Georgia mountains.

That will move on before the sun rises Saturday in Georgia.

As we head into Saturday afternoon, cold air will settle in as moisture comes up from the Gulf. Where they overlap, we will have the potential for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It will be cold for all of us, but the question is how far north does the moisture get?

The most likely area to see snow Saturday night to Sunday morning are middle and south Georgia, but the potential is there to reach some of the southern metro Atlanta counties.

