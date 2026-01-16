11-year-old missing in Smyrna after she didn’t come home from school

The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old who didn’t return home from school on Thursday.

Police say Lyri Ryan was last seen in the area of Atlanta Road and Paces Ferry Road.

As hours continue to pass and temperatures continue to drop, police say Lyri’s parents and the community are extremely concerned for her safety.

Lyri was last wearing a white shirt with a panda bear on it that says “Nope Not Today,” tan/off white sweatpants, a tan/brown jacket and pink and white sneakers.. She also wears glasses and was carrying a purple backpack.

The Smyrna Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen Lyri or has information regarding her whereabouts to contact them.

They can be reached at 770-434-6666 or by calling 911.

