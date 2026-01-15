Officers involved in shooting at Walmart in DeKalb County

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee police are responding to a shooting at Walmart on Thursday afternoon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have been called to the Walmart on Chamblee Tucker Road to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Johnson also reported seeing a large police presence at an apartment complex across the street.

Police have not commented on the extent of any injuries.

Details on possible suspects and what may have led up to the shooting have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Walmart’s corporate office for a statement. They declined to offer one and pointed us to local law enforcement.

