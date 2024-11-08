DeKalb County

Body cam video shows moments accused shoplifter attacked police officer with machete

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV

Body cam video shows moments an accused shoplifter attacked police officer with a machete The footage shows a machete-wielding suspect attacking a Chamblee police officer. (PHOTO: Still taken from body cam video released by the Chamblee Police Department)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — For the first time, we’re getting a look at the body cam video from an officer-involved shooting in Chamblee.

The footage shows a machete-wielding suspect attacking a Chamblee police officer

This happened in February when Chamblee police responded to reports of a shoplifter at a Walmart.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has already completed its investigation and turned it over to the District Attorney’s Office in DeKalb County.

We talked to the police chief who said the officer had no choice but to shoot, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

