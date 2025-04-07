Evicted man accused of terrorizing former neighbors

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners living along Knollview Court say their community is being terrorized by a former renter.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Tomika McWhorter says the renter who was evicted from a property in the 3500 block of Knollview Court returned to the neighborhood multiple times and threatened neighbors.
McWhorter told Channel 2 Action News she’s even received personal letters with threats of harm taped to her mailbox.
Homeowners say they have reached out to DeKalb police. Channel 2 has also reached out to police and await a response.
LIVE on Channel 2 at 6 p.m., the landlord says he found several manifestos written on walls.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cartersville police arrest woman on murder charge after she called 911
- Man killed, another airlifted after tree falls on campsite in remote part of Fannin County
- Father, son killed after tree falls and crushes them at Georgia golf course
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group