Cartersville police arrest woman on murder charge after she called 911

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A 25-year-old woman is accused of murder after calling police to say she shot a man who tried to get in her car.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, they received a call Friday night from the woman, identified as Alleya Noel Henry. She said the man she shot had run at her Jeep and tried to climb in through the window.

The man, Jimmy Lee Morgan, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived.

Police were already on their way to the scene in response to another 911 call seconds earlier about a man making threatening statements and gestures, later identified as Morgan. That caller said he was able to drive away, avoiding further conflict.

Officers said they found a 9mm shell casing on the driver’s seat, a black pistol case on the floorboard and a second shell casing in the center console near the hand brake. A black semi-automatic handgun was on the passenger seat, according to the police report.

Police found Henry near the store and she was detained by other officers at the scene.

Henry was taken to the Cartersville police headquarters to be interviewed. Soon after, she was charged with murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and taken to the Bartow County Jail without incident.

Jail records indicate that Noel did not receive bond and had a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

