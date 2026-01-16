Gwinnett man seen shouting racial slurs in viral video arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man seen in a now-viral video shouting racial slurs and other expletives at a security guard is facing charges.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the warrant charging Robert John Burke with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

In the video, taken outside the Social Security Administration office in Gwinnett County, Burke can be seen shouting at a security guard and pointing his finger at him.

The warrant says Burke was also “making a lunging motion” toward the guard.

Burke can be heard shouting racial slurs and many expletives as he walks across the parking lot.

Other people, including children, are seen in the video while he shouts.

The video does not show what led up to the outburst.

Burke was released on a $1,000 bond.

