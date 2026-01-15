Georgia tax rebate: Kemp announces rebate for 4th straight year during State of the State

ATLANTA — As Gov. Brian Kemp made his last State of the State address, he announced that Georgians will receive another tax rebate for a fourth straight year in a row.

It will work like last year, where single tax filers will receive $250 and married couples will receive $500.

“With this rebate, my administration and this General Assembly will have returned over $7.5 billion dollars in surplus revenue to the taxpayers of our state over the last four years,” Kemp said.

Kemp opened his speech talking about how well the state is doing financially, but also focused on issues of affordability, making his announcement of another tax rebate even more impactful.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We also know that one-time relief is a short-term solution that recognizes the state has collected more of your tax dollars than it needs to fund our priorities and save for whatever the future may bring. We must continue doing everything in our power to allow the hardworking men and women of our state to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets in the years to come,” Kemp said.

While Kemp hasn’t released the full details yet on how the rebates will work, in the past, people had to be a full-year resident, along with filing a timely Georgia individual income tax return for the last two tax years, to be eligible for the rebates.

The governor’s tax rebate proposal will have to be introduced as a bill in the General Assembly and then approved by both the House and Senate. Then that bill will have to be signed into law by Kemp.

“As I’ve said before: that’s your money -- not the government’s,” Kemp said.

©2024 Cox Media Group