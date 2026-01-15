Multiple people shot at Atlanta warming center, shooting involved an officer

Multiple people were shot at an Atlanta warming center on Thursday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now on the scene because the shooting involved an Atlanta police officer.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene. All of the latest developments LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 4:00 p.m.

The shooting happened at 400 Merritts Ave NE, where the warming center was open Thursday.

Police have not confirmed the exact number of people who were shot or their conditions.

The scene is near the Kindezi School at Old Fourth Ward, which was briefly placed on an exterior lockdown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group