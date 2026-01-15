What to know about the possibility for winter weather event with snow, flurries in Georgia

ATLANTA — The arctic blast arrived in Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 is keeping a close eye on another system for the later half of the weekend.

“There are a couple of things are lining up. No. 1 is another supply, another fresh blast of arctic air. And No. 2 is gulf moisture,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Often times these are the systems that can produce some winter weather in the southeast.”

You might have seen some forecast models shared that showed significant snowfall into parts of Georgia. Monahan says that is the more unlikely situation.

What’s more likely is a flat storm track with cold air in place and with limited moisture. Far south Georgia would have the best chance for a wintry mix and snow.

There is the possibility for flurries to move into the south part of metro Atlanta.

“The sure thing is that it’s going to stay pretty cold into the second half of the weekend.”

Severe Weather Team 2 will fine tune the forecast as we head into the weekend, on Channel 2 Action News.

