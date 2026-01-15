Delta Air Lines employees will receive 4 weeks of extra pay

ATLANTA — Employees who work for Georgia’s largest private employer will receive a big bonus next month.

Delta Air Lines announced that it will share $1.3 billion of its 2025 profits with its employees. The payout for the average employee will be equivalent to over four weeks of extra pay.

The airline’s annual Profit Sharing Day will be on Feb. 13.

“The passion and dedication of Delta people carried us through 2025 and will continue to propel us forward,” said Chief People Officer Allison Ausband. “Their unwavering focus on safety and care is what builds trust and a deep loyalty for customers, and continued success for Delta.”

Delta says this year’s $1.3 billion payout is in the top five since it started its profit-sharing program. The airline says it has shared nearly $5 billion in profit with its employees since 2022.

