Delta announces plan to buy 30 new planes, will share $1.3 billion with employees

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced it had ended the year on a high note and shared some of its plans for the coming year.

In a financial report shared with its investors and the public, Delta said they were expecting a $5 billion profit, before taxes, for the first part of 2026 thanks to a 5% to 7% increase in revenue.

Due to the strong performance, Delta said it expected to share $1.3 billion with employees through the company’s profit-sharing program.

The company said it had a strong performance to close out its Centennial year, showing the “differentiation and durability” the company has built up.

“We generated $5 billion of pre-tax profit with a double-digit operating margin and record free cash flow of $4.6 billion, all while navigating a challenging environment. These results would not be possible without the exceptional efforts of our people and I look forward to celebrating our team next month with $1.3 billion of well-earned profit sharing,” Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer, said.

The company also said it had agreed to buy 30 new Boeing 787-10 aircraft and retained an option to buy another 30. The new planes are expected to begin their arrival with Delta in 2031.

“Delta is building the fleet for the future, enhancing the customer experience, driving operational improvements and providing steady replacements for less efficient, older aircraft in the decade to come,” Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Most importantly, these aircraft will be operated by the best aviation professionals in the industry, providing Delta’s welcoming, elevated and caring service to travelers worldwide.”

Delta reported it had reduced its net debt by $3.7 billion by the end of the most recent fiscal year and generated $4.6 billion in free cash flow thanks to the company’s 2025 investments.

Delta CFO Dan Janki said the company was expecting growth over 2026.

“With disciplined execution, we delivered non-fuel unit cost growth of 2 percent in 2025, in line with our long-term target of low-single digit growth,” Janki said. “Looking ahead to 2026, we expect another year of cost performance aligned to our long-term framework on capacity growth of approximately 3%, as we continue to drive efficiencies while investing in our people and the customer experience.”

More broadly, Delta representatives said they were expecting a strong start to the year, including a boost to bookings both for those doing recreational travel and corporate needs.

