Brookhaven crime stats down in 2025

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department announced Wednesday that the latest analysis of crime in the city showed criminal activity was down in 2025.

In a statement, police said the report was a preliminary analysis of crime trends in the past year.

Early numbers show that all eight FBI Index Crime statistics categories, which includes violent and property crime, were down.

Leaders from both the police department and city government attribute the change to making more resources available and working with the community to improve conditions in the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Crime in Brookhaven is down, and that is not by chance,” Police Chief Brandon Gurley said in a statement. “These early trends reflect focused enforcement, strategic deployment of resources, and data-driven decision-making by our officers every day. This is a preview of where our data is heading, and it demonstrates that our approach is producing measurable results.”

City leaders said the government’s investment in public safety resources and new technology helped improve crime statistics in Brookhaven.

“The City Council has made intentional investments in our police department—adding officers, upgrading technology, and supporting proactive strategies, such as the real time operations center, the drone as a first responder program, license plate readers and the list goes on. These results show that those decisions matter,” Mayor John Park said. “When we equip our officers with the right tools and support, we create a safer Brookhaven for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group