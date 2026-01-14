Former employee accused of stealing more than $250,000 from Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cherokee County employee was charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while working for the county.

Lynn Page, 55, was working as an Accounts Receivable coordinator for Cherokee County.

According to an arrest warrant, Page is accused of unlawfully taking $251,857.82 from the Cherokee County Development Services Center, violating her duties as a fiduciary in July 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The office is responsible for reviewing applications and issuing permits for developments, buildings, alcohol licenses and more.

An arrest warrant was issued for Page on Jan. 8 and she turned herself in on Jan. 10, according to the sheriff’s office.

County officials told Channel 2 Action News that they are cooperating with the investigation of Page and she was terminated from county employment in October.

Page was granted bond and paid $4,875 to be released the day she turned himself in at the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group