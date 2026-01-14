Fulton County pulling funds from homeless housing program could mean big problems for hundreds

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A $2 million funding gap could delay housing for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Fulton County, jeopardizing developments already under construction and putting long-term housing plans on hold.

County leaders say the money is no longer available, but housing advocates and some commissioners argue the funding is essential to keep people housed and projects moving forward.

The shortfall affects the Home First Permanent Supportive Housing pipeline, a public-private partnership created in 2019 by the City of Atlanta, Fulton County and Partners for Home.

The program combines affordable housing with wraparound services such as mental health care, substance abuse treatment and job training.

Advocates tell Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that more than 500 households could be impacted if Fulton County does not restore its $2 million commitment for services tied to the housing.

“We cannot give an individual who’s been outside on the streets for over a year a key and say ‘good luck,’” said Cathryn Vassell, CEO of Partners for Home. “Those services are what make housing stable.”

Under the agreement, the City of Atlanta committed $25 million in bond funding for a 30-year investment in affordable housing, while Fulton County pledged $2 million to support services for residents that would go towards 230 units in 2026.

Vassell says the decline in funding could impact 550 slated units in 2027, with a $4.8 million funding need.

Vassell said her organization received about three and a half weeks’ notice that the county would no longer cover those costs.

City officials warn that without the county funding, newly built or soon-to-open properties, including developments along Moreland Avenue could remain vacant despite being ready for residents.

“These developments are already under construction and have received bank financing based on good-faith reliance from the county,” Vassell said.

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, who voted to keep the funding in the county’s budget, called the situation a failure by county leadership.

“It’s embarrassing at a minimum,” Ivory said. “We need to find those funds.”

Commissioners who voted to remove the funding have cited competing financial pressures, including ongoing issues at the Fulton County Jail.

Housing advocates warn the decision could also threaten future affordable housing deals across the county, many of which are structured around long-term public commitments.

Partners for Home is urging residents to take action by signing a petition and speaking during the next Fulton County Commission meeting, scheduled for Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

The organization is encouraging the public to voice support for restoring the funding before the county finalizes its 2026 budget.

Information about the petition and public comment process is available through Partners for Home’s website.

