Fire intentionally set at Canton building on Christmas Day, investigators say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he intentionally set fire to a commercial building on Christmas Day.

Fire crews were called to a building on Marietta Road around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 25 after reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring from the roof and flames burning inside, according to officials.

Crews quickly moved in to put out the fire, while others searched the building to ensure no one was inside.

The flames were brought under control in a short period, and firefighters confirmed that the building was empty. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services later determined the fire was intentionally set. Working alongside Canton police and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities identified 35-year-old Blake Louis Bishop as the suspect.

Bishop has since been arrested and charged with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor loitering and prowling.

Anyone with information related to this fire or otherfire-related crimes is encouraged to contact the CCFES Fire Investigation Team at 678-493-4000.

