Deputies arrest second man tied to shooting that injured 2 shoppers at DeKalb Ingles store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have another arrest in a shooting at an Ingles that left two innocent people injured.

The shooting happened in April at the store along Rockbridge Road in DeKalb County.

Investigators said at the time that the shooting started as a fight between two employees, which quickly escalated when a third person got involved. Two of the men pulled out guns and started firing.

Two people, both in their 60s, were caught in the crossfire. They had nothing to do with the argument, but they were hit and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said at the time.

Quincy Mitchell, 47, was arrested following the shooting that day and was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators had been looking for a second suspect ever since.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Christian Earion Shamar Price was arrested at a home in Lithonia on Tuesday.

He’s currently being held without bond on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon.

