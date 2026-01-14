Man used costumes as disguises in armed robberies across metro Atlanta, FBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — FBI agents in Atlanta are sharing surveillance photos of a man using costumes as disguises during robberies around metro Atlanta.

Supervisory Special Agent Matthew Komar told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that investigators believe the suspect is Tracy Mingo Jr. His team believes Mingo is responsible for at least 11 armed robberies in less than two months.

“Eleven robberies that we’re aware of,” said Komar. “We think there’s many more, and we want this guy put away for a long time.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The FBI accuses Mingo of dressing up as a security guard, construction worker, nurse and a food delivery driver to go unnoticed when walking into stores.

Then, when the time was right, they said he would pull out a gun and demand cash from the clerk.

“He’s dangerous. He was targeting female employees at these locations,” said Komar.

According to arrest warrants, the robberies happened at Family Dollar stores, Circle K stores and Subway restaurants in DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett and Fulton Counties between Oct. 20 and Dec. 28.

By January 2, the FBI said they were on Mingo’s trail.

“He was under surveillance,” said Komar. “We assisted Doraville Police Department to, essentially, stop and ID him.”

Komar said Mingo ran, but investigators caught him and booked him into Fulton County Jail that night.

Fast forward to Tuesday, Jan. 13, Marietta Police Department released new surveillance photos in an effort to find a man who robbed a Subway on Cobb Parkway. The FBI took notice and said that’s Mingo.

“We’re not surprised,” said Komar.

TRENDING STORIES:

Komar said the plan is to take each county’s case and combine them into one federal prosecution.

He said in the cases they are aware of so far, no one was hurt.

Mingo faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, firearm offenses and terroristic threats.

If you think he’s connected to a robbery the FBI is unaware of, call the agencies’ Atlanta field office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group