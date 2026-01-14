Actor Kiefer Sutherland charged with assaulting ride-hail driver

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats early Monday morning after Los Angeles police say he assaulted a ride-hail driver.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a call reporting an assault at an intersection just south of Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they determined Sutherland entered a ride-hail vehicle, physically assaulted the driver and “made criminal threats toward the victim.” The driver did not require medical treatment, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sutherland was arrested and released from jail a few hours later on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.

The Associated Press reached out to Sutherland’s representatives by email for comment, but did not receive an answer.

Sutherland went to jail in 2007 after pleading no contest to a drunken driving charge. He was also convicted in 2004 for drunken driving and has had several other alcohol-related arrests since the 1990s.

TRENDING STORIES:

The British-born Canadian actor is best known for his longtime portrayal of federal agent Jack Bauer on the Fox TV ticking-time-bomb thriller “24” and several spinoffs.

He received five Emmy nominations and one win for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role on “24.”

He also starred in “The Lost Boys” and “Young Guns” and appeared in two films directed by Rob Reiner, “Stand by Me” and “A Few Good Men.”

His father is Emmy-winning actor Donald Sutherland.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group