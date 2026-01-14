14,000 chickens killed when poultry house catches fire at processing plant

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning fire at a poultry plant led to the 14,000 chickens inside being killed.

Firefighters from Walton County and the City of Monroe responded to the plant on Mount Vernon Road just before 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the poultry house fully engulfed in flames. It took them several hours to put out the flames.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the plant on Wednesday and saw massive damage to the building, which fire officials say was a total loss.

The building was used as a growing site to produce chickens for meat processing.

At the time of the fire, 14,000 live chickens were inside and were lost.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

