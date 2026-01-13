Cobb elementary school principal charged with DUI, causing car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school principal is facing DUI charges after she crashed less than half a mile away from her school.

According to this police report, Addison Elementary School Principal Jill Spiva had a half-empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka in her car when she crashed. It goes on to say that she refused a field sobriety test and a blood test.

The crash happened on Ebenezer Road and Sandy Plains Road on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say when they arrived, they suspected DUI. That’s when they found the vodka bottle in a white plastic bag near the center console.

When Spiva refused a blood test, a judge signed a search warrant, forcing her to give blood.

She is charged with DUI, open container and causing the crash.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to people who have mixed feelings on whether she should keep her job.

“So she can tell you what not to do, but now she’s doing what not to do,” Ayodeji Lawson said. “Considering it’s a DUI, and under the circumstances that it’s an elementary school, I don’t recommend necessarily that she keeps her job due to the fact it’s around kids.”

“I feel like that would be a little harsh,” Dallas Moore said. “To be in jeopardy and outright not have a job anymore, I don’t know that might be a little too much.”

Fernandes reached out to Cobb County Schools and a spokesperson would not confirm Spiva’s employment status while it is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group