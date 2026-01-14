Man shot to death in Conyers neighborhood; suspect on the run

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night.

Officers say they were called to a home on Forest Villa Drive, where they found a man who had been shot several times.

The man died from his injuries on scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say the suspect is still on the run, but they believe it was an isolated incident.

They say there will be extra police patrols in the area as they continue searching for the suspect.

