Police need help identifying ‘dangerous’ robber who held up Marietta Subway store at gunpoint

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police need your help identifying a man who held up a Marietta Subway store.

The holdup happened on Dec. 28 at the store along Cobb Parkway South.

Investigators said the robber went into the store around 8:15 p.m., walked up to the counter, and pulled out a gun.

He told the workers that if they did not give them all the money from the cash register, he would shoot them.

Police released surveillance photos of the robber in hopes someone would recognize him. Investigators said he should be considered dangerous if you spot him.

Anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to call the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5380, or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. would

