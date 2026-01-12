Inmate killed in Georgia prison fights was days away from release

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three inmates were killed, and at least 13 others were injured when fights broke out inside the Washington State Prison in central Georgia on Sunday.

Two of those killed have been identified as Jimmy Trammell, 42, and Ahmod Hatcher, 23.

Trammell has spent most of the last 10 years in prison and has learned that he was scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

“He talked about proving to me a better side of him than what I know, and that took him away from me,” his brother Aquinas said.

