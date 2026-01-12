Funeral home pleads with public to help identify suspects who gunned down grandmother in drive-by

EAST POINT, Ga. — The family that owns the funeral home where a grandmother was shot and killed on Friday night is asking the public to help police find the gunmen.

Sherry Thornhill said her father, one of the first Black police officers hired by East Point, would be livid if something like this happened at his funeral home while he was alive.

“If he was alive today, he would spend countless hours working with the police department to try to figure this out.

Police say Ina Chambers, 55, was standing near the front door of the funeral home when a car with several people inside began firing.

Chambers died from the gunfire, while another person was injured.

