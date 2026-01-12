Neighbor charged with murder after father of 2 shot, killed outside his Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have charged a man’s neighbor after he was shot and killed outside his home on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. outside a house on Saddle Ridge Drive, just off Centerville Highway.

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Abel Alejandro Unzicker Chavez. Family members told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that Chavez was a father of two young girls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers have also identified 30-year-old Derrick Thomas as the suspect. Chavez and Thomas were neighbors, according to investigators.

Thomas has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police have not released a motive.

All the latest details on the investigation, today on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group