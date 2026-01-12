Falcons interview John Harbaugh, head coaching candidate list continues to grow

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons continued their search for a new head coach on Monday when they conducted a formal interview with former Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was fired by the Ravens shortly after their 2025 season ended without making the playoffs.

The 63-year-old Harbaugh was with the Ravens for 18 seasons and through 24 postseason games.

He is the brother of Jim Harbaugh, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, and his father Jack, was a long-time College Football coach.

Harbaugh joins a fast-growing list of coaches interviewing to be the Falcons’ 20th Head Coach.

New Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan, ZRG Partners, and the Sportsology Group have been conducting the interviews.

On Sunday, January 11th, the team spoke to former Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. On Saturday, they spoke with Seattle Seahawks Defensive Coordinator Aden Durde, Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Several reports in NFL circles said that the team wants to sit down with former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel as well. McDaniel was with the team in 2015 and 2016 as an offensive assistant.

The Falcons have also been linked to Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero. With the Panthers’ loss during Wild-Card weekend, he will be available for the team to interview as well.

