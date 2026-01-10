Matt Ryan wastes no time looking for Falcons new head coach, interviews 2 prospects

ATLANTA — As the Atlanta Falcons begin their search for a new head coach, the team announced on Saturday that they had their first interview.

The news came just hours after the Falcons officially announced that former team quarterback Matt Ryan was named as President of Football for the Falcons organization.

“Our search committee will be structured a little bit differently than it has been in the past,” team over Arthur Blank said during a news conference on Thursday. “[It will] still be made up of a component of people that represent our leadership in all areas of our businesses, but we’re going to put heavy emphasis, we’re hiring this president of football first. That’s the goal, and over the next couple of days, we have a series of interviews set up. We want to get that person in their seat and have them lead the interviews for the head coach and general manager position going forward.”

The Falcon said on Saturday afternoon that they interviewed current Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Kubiak was the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 before taking that role for the 2025 season with Seattle. He previously worked as an offensive assistant with San Francisco, Denver, and Minnesota.

Weaver has coordinated the Dolphins’ defense for two seasons following three seasons as a defensive assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. He coached from 2016-20 with the Houston Texans, including one year as defensive coordinator.

Blank said on Thursday that he hopes John Harbaugh, who was fired on Tuesday following 18 seasons as coach of the Ravens, would be interested in interviewing with Atlanta.

The Falcons said that the team would continue to announce candidate interviews as they happen.

The Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after the completion of an 8-9 season. It was the team’s eighth consecutive losing season.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

