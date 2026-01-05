Arthur Blank announces new Falcons president and CEO; Rich McKay moves to different role

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank has announced another organizational shakeup less than 12 hours after firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

In an open letter to fans on Monday, Blank confirmed that Rich McKay will no longer serve as the Falcons team president and CEO.

McKay will shift into a broader CEO role within Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment with a focus on the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Super Bowl and the organization’s new NWSL team. He will also stay on the board of trustees and as co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Rich for his 20+ years of direct leadership with the Falcons, including many of the most successful seasons in team history,” Blank wrote.

Blank has promoted Greg Beadles as the Falcons new CEO. In addition to hiring a new coach and general manger, Atlanta will also look for a new president of football.

“No statement can change the disappointment of the past several seasons. I know we have fallen short of the standard you expect and we as an organization have for ourselves,” Blank wrote. “That responsibility rests with me. When results do not match expectations over time, as the owner, accountability cannot be shared or softened. I believe this team should be competing at a higher level than it has, and I share your deep frustration.”

