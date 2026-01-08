Falcons owner Arthur Blank to speak for first time on coaching, front office changes

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank will hold a news conference on Thursday about the recent shakeup in the team’s front office.

This will be the first time that Blank has publicly spoken on camera about the decision to fire head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday.

The Falcons owner also announced Greg Beadles as the team’s new president and CEO and moved Rich McKay to a different role.

There will be plenty of decisions on Blank’s plate in the coming days and weeks. In addition to hiring a new general manager and head coach, Blank said he will also hire a new president of football.

Sources told Klein that former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could be officially named as the team’s president of football as early as Thursday.

The sources also told Klein that Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski are the frontrunners for the GM and head coaching jobs.

