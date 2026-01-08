Matt Ryan to interview for Falcons’ president of football job

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan will interview for the team’s newly-created president of football job.

Owner Arthur Blank confirmed Ryan is one of the candidates he will talk with over the next few days.

Blank announced on Monday that the team would create the president of football position and fill it before they hire a new general manager and head coach.

The president’s role will be to set the vision and identity for the Falcons.

“Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football,” Blank said in a letter to fans on Monday. “The new president of football will report directly to me. We plan to move quickly on this hire so the new president of football can be fully involved in the selection of our new leaders in the head coach and general manager roles.”

If they go with Ryan, the Falcons legend knows the ins and outs of the organization.

Atlanta drafted Ryan out of Boston College with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

The quarterback still holds the franchise record for passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns. He won the Most Valuable Player Award in 2016 and led the Falcons to an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Ryan’s career in Atlanta ended when the team traded him to the Colts in 2022. He played for one season in Indianapolis before he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon.

