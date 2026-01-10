No. 1 Indiana dominates their way through Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for spot in championship

ATLANTA — A dominating performance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium earned the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers a spot in the College Football Playoff Championship.

The Hoosiers took down the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the semifinal matchup on Friday by a score of 56-22.

They’ll be a true road team in the Jan. 19 national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as they take on the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes.

If they can take that home, the Big Ten will get its third straight title, following Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons.

Indiana will be trying to complete an unlikely success story. The Hoosiers earned the top seed in the CFP by remaining undefeated with an impressive combination of a powerful defense, strong running game and the leadership of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner who led the nation with 36 touchdown passes.

The Hoosiers rank 10th in the nation with 220.7 rushing yards per game. They rank third in scoring with 41.6 points per game. The defense ranks second with its averages of 10.3 points, 242.6 yards and 73.7 rushing yards allowed.

